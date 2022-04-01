Steve Thomas, right, examines his electronic computer held by Edwin Ulrich, a sixth grade teacher, in this photo published in the March 13, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The computer was Thomas’ exhibit for the science fair at Lewiston High School, which was under the sponsorship of the Science Club in the Lewiston school system, according to the photo caption. It was open to high school, junior high and elementary students. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1958: Preparing his exhibit for the science fair
