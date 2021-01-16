Blast from the Past / 1958: Pierce ballplayers take the field

Members of the Pierce youth league baseball team gathered at the Frank Fromelt Ballpark for this photo taken in 1958. Pictured are (back row from left) Joe Crawford, Paul May, Jamie Stenzel, Coach Bob Duffy, Norman Hill, Jim McManus, Gary Liden, Scott Platt; (kneeling in front) Dennis McCollum, Bob Blewett, Mike Kiely, Pat Kiely, Tom Gordon. This photo was submitted by Mike Kiely of McCall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Do you still have your Christmas lights up?
You voted: