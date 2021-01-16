Blast from the Past / 1958: Pierce ballplayers take the field
Submitted by Mike Kiely of McCall

Members of the Pierce youth league baseball team gathered at the Frank Fromelt Ballpark for this photo taken in 1958. Pictured are (back row from left) Joe Crawford, Paul May, Jamie Stenzel, Coach Bob Duffy, Norman Hill, Jim McManus, Gary Liden, Scott Platt; (kneeling in front) Dennis McCollum, Bob Blewett, Mike Kiely, Pat Kiely, Tom Gordon. This photo was submitted by Mike Kiely of McCall. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

