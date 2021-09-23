Blast from the Past / 1958: LHS seniors stage a play
Lewiston High School actors stage a scene from George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” at the school in this photo published in the Oct. 12, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The student actors were, from left, Ron Barton, Gail Stevenson, Betty Tannahill, Neil Modie and Idora Lee More. According to the accompanying story, the play was presented for two nights by the school’s senior class. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

