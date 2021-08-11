In their paper caps and “gowns” and holding their diplomas, the students in Mrs. Walker’s private kindergarten in Lewiston assembled for this photo in 1958. The students are, top row from left, (unknown), (unknown), Danny Fisher, Ken Jacks, Paul Miller, Mike Follett, Steven Edwards; middle row, (unknown), Bill Steiner, Chris (Titus) Vale, Vicki (Jacksha) White, (unknown), Paul Rolig, (unknown); front row, Cathy (Cannon) Wicks, Claudia (Vilgos) White, Sandy Morton, Susan (Chamberlain) Grubb, Becky Swanson. Wicks, of Lewiston, submitted this photo and says she walked to attend the kindergarten class, which was held in the basement of Mrs. Walker’s home. She says many of these students went on to graduate from Lewiston High School in 1970, and that class will be holding their 50th reunion (delayed a year by the pandemic) later this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1958: Kindergarteners ready to ‘graduate’
