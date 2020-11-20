Blast from the Past / 1958: Crowned queen of the May Festival

Jack Haney, Clarkston High School student body president, places the crown atop the head of fellow CHS student Ann Soper after she is announced as queen of the 22nd annual May Festival in this photo published in the May 7, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The ceremony took place the evening of May 6 in the CHS gymnasium, and the competition was decided by a committee of 12 who judged the young women’s talent performances, according to a story that accompanied the photo. The other finalists were festival princesses Nicki Layton, Mary Ann Scharbach, Judy Darst, Sylvia Nolt and Mary Ann Batterton. In addition to the CHS band, several bands, dance groups and choruses from Clarkston schools also performed at the event. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
