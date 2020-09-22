Lavonne Hodges is crowned queen of the 1958 Asotin County Fair by Vernice Helm of Asotin, the 1957 fair queen, in this photo published in the April 26, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. Carla Graham is the flower girl gazing at the newly crowned queen. The accompanying story said the coronation took place the previous night, April 25, in the Asotin Grade School multipurpose room, and Kay Silver, queen of the 1956, also was in attendance. Queen Lavonne presented her princesses at the ceremony, who included Sara Petty, Dalene Ausman and Celia Bond, all of Asotin; Janice Boggan of Anatone; and Edwina Vittetoe of Clarkston, the story noted. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1958: Asotin County Fair queen’s coronation
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.