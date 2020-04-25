Blast from the Past / 1958: A summer day among the huckleberries
Submitted by Ron Long of Moscow

In August 1958, a teenage boy, his mom and grandmother headed out to pick huckleberries at Bob’s Creek near Bovill. The grandmother, Alma Nelson, took this photo of her daughter, Juanita (Nelson) Long, and her grandson, Ron Long, as they posed happily in their berrypicking clothes. This photo was submitted by Ron Long of Moscow, who was 15 at the time it was taken. His mother died in 1972, and his grandmother died in 1996 at age 97. Ron is 77 now and reports huckleberry picking remains a favorite late-summer activity to this day. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you