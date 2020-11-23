Blast from the Past / 1958: A picnic before the new school year

Faculty members preparing for their first year teaching in Clarkston gathered for a picnic supper at Clarkston's Beachview Park where this photo was taken and then published in the Aug. 29, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The new teachers are (from left) Martha Winiecki, speech and English in the high school; Janet Hoff, home economics in the junior high school; Shirley Karau, languages; Christina Rogers, Spanish; Dale Laird, industrial arts in the junior high; Harry Lamson, drama, journalism and English; Gaydena Brown, girls' physical education in the high school; Irene Swanson, Whittier fourth grade; Dorothy Garrett, Whittier second grade; and Mrs. K.Y. Grytness, Poplar fourth grade. Before the picnic, the new Clarkston teachers were given a tour of the school district. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Faculty members preparing for their first year teaching in Clarkston gathered for a picnic supper at Clarkston’s Beachview Park, where this photo was taken and then published in the Aug. 29, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The new teachers shown for the 1958-59 school year are (from left) Martha Winiecki, speech and English in the high school; Janet Hoff, home economics in the junior high school; Shirley Karau, languages; Christina Rogers, Spanish; Dale Laird, industrial arts in the junior high; Harry Lamson, drama, journalism and English; Gaydena Brown, girls’ physical education in the high school; Irene Swanson, Whittier fourth grade; Dorothy Garrett, Whittier second grade; and Mrs. K.Y. Grytness, Poplar fourth grade. Before the picnic, the new Clarkston teachers were given a tour of the school district. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you