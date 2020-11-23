Blast from the Past / 1958: A picnic before the new school year

Faculty members preparing for their first year teaching in Clarkston gathered for a picnic supper at Clarkston’s Beachview Park, where this photo was taken and then published in the Aug. 29, 1958, Lewiston Tribune. The new teachers shown for the 1958-59 school year are (from left) Martha Winiecki, speech and English in the high school; Janet Hoff, home economics in the junior high school; Shirley Karau, languages; Christina Rogers, Spanish; Dale Laird, industrial arts in the junior high; Harry Lamson, drama, journalism and English; Gaydena Brown, girls’ physical education in the high school; Irene Swanson, Whittier fourth grade; Dorothy Garrett, Whittier second grade; and Mrs. K.Y. Grytness, Poplar fourth grade. Before the picnic, the new Clarkston teachers were given a tour of the school district. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
