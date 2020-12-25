Blast from the Past / 1957: When Santa Claus came to town

Dressed in their best and looking entranced by the “jolly old elf” in front of them, the Liedkie siblings — Marsha (left) and Ernie — visit with Santa Claus in 1957 in this photo submitted by their mother, Ruthie Krueger of Lewiston. Santa was visiting with children in the J.C. Penney department store in downtown Lewiston when the siblings arrived for this photo. Ernie and Marsha now both live in Clarkston, and their father is Vern Liedkie of Moscow. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
