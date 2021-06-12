Sister Angelica, principal of the newly opened Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Lewiston, welcomes youngsters to the first day in their new classrooms in this photo published in the Oct. 1, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The school was only partially done, according to the accompanying story, but the 142 students enrolled in grades one through six were to attend classes in four of the completed rooms. The students had been attending public schools while waiting for the new school to open. Sister Angelica, who also taught fifth and sixth grades in addition to her duties as principal, was one of four Benedictine nuns teaching at the school. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1957: Their wait was over at last
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region