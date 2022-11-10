Blast from the Past / 1957: Rehearsing for the Christmas concert

A group of Lewiston High School soloists rehearse at the school for the seventh annual Christmas concert in this photo published in the Dec. 8, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Sandra Flomer (accompanist), Susan Teague, Ray Van Trease, Betty Tannahill, Pat Lamb, Shirley Downs, O.B. Skipworth, John Ferris and Sharon Chase. The school's choral groups, consisting of about 150 student singers, were to perform under the direction of Robert E. Harris, vocal director. The groups included the a cappella choir, the treble shoir and the mixed ensemble. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
