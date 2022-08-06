Blast from the Past / 1957: New X-ray equipment in Clarkston

A technician from Spokane, right, demonstrates new X-ray equipment recently purchased at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston to Phillip Roth, left, hospital administrator, and Mrs. Harry Forge, center, of the Asotin County Tuberculosis Association, in this photo published in the Dec. 5, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The TB association had purchased the new equipment, at a cost of about $4,000, for use at the hospital to X-ray all new admissions. "Hospital admission X-rays are now considered the most valuable single method of finding cases of tuberculosis today," Mrs. Forge said in the accompanying story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
