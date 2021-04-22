Pauline Hanson, left, registers for classes for the 1957-58 school year at Lewiston High School in this photo published in the Aug. 29, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. She is assisted by Dawn Fairley, center, an LHS student, and Dwight Church, right, an LHS faculty member. Hanson had moved to Lewiston from Seattle and was attending the new student registration event at the high school. Returning students had registered the previous spring. Also noted in the accompanying story was the registration of 25 students at Tammany School at that school’s opening day of enrollment. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1957: New student registers for LHS classes
