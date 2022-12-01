Blast from the Past / 1957: New officers for Purple and Gold League

The newly elected officers of the Purple and Gold League, a Lewiston High School girls' service organization, assembled at the school for this photo published in the March 24, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The four junior girls are, from left, Dawn Fairley, president; Barbara Whipple, vice president; Karen Hoene, treasurer; and Karen Blewett, secretary. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
