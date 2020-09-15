Blast from the Past / 1957: Never too young to dance

Clarkston resident Eddie Kalmen, age 6, shows his dance moves to a cheering circle of mostly older dancers at one of the regular Lewiston city recreation program outdoor dances in this photo published in the Aug. 9, 1957, Lewiston Tribuune. The dance was held at the Lewis-Clark Normal School tennis courts the evening of Aug. 8, according to the accompanying story, and drew nearly 1,000 dancers, including teens and their younger siblings. Roy Smith, the city recreation director in charge who spins the records for the dances, said in the story Eddie is a regular at the dances who likes to show off his steps for the teenage onlookers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

