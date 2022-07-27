Blast from the Past / 1957: L-Cube members get new uniforms

Members of L-Cube at Lewiston High School wore their new uniforms for an Oct. 21 meeting in this photo published in the Oct. 22, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The three were, from left, Judy Gulliksen, Pat Ruark and Barbara Whipple, according to the photo caption. The uniforms feature black V-neck tops with white roll-up sleeve blouses and black skirts. The L-Cube emblem is on each. According to Steven Branting, a Lewiston historian, “L-Cube, usually written as L^3, was a senior girl service honorary founded in May 1930. The ‘L’ stood for Lewiston. The ‘cube,’ seen in their emblem as a 3, stood for ‘scholarship, sportsmanship and service.’ The group operated the ‘Book Nook’ for several years. By the late 1980s, the organization had ceased to exist.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
