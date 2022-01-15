The students in the second grade class at Keuterville Grade School lined up, hands on shoulders, for this photo taken in 1957. The children are, from left, Ladd Arnoti Jr., Russell Schaff, Dale Uptmor, Randy Rad, Jack Uptmor, Ruth Poxleitner, Sharon Enneking, Kathy Uhlenkott, Wilma Goeckner and Marilyn Goeckner. The photo was taken just outside the school building, according to Schaff, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. He reports the first four grades at the school were taught in one room in the community building by Elinor Neis Mader, who was his great-aunt. Grades 5-8 were taught in one room in another building, and an outhouse served as the restroom for the school. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1957: Keuterville classmates all in a line
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region