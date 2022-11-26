Blast from the Past / 1957: Good friends make for a good lunch

These four longtime friends gathered for lunch in August 1957 at the Pomeroy home of Rose Ruchert, and stepped out front for a group photo. They are, from left, Rachel Watt, of Lewiston, Rose Ruchert, of Pomeroy, Emma Teel (Rose's sister-in-law), of Lewiston, and Ella Dickamore, of Lewiston. This photo was submitted by Rose's granddaughter, Donna McGee, of Pomeroy. The late Hazel (Ruchert) Krouse, Rose's daughter and Donna's mother, took this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
