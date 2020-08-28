Blast from the Past / 1957: Fun times at Lewiston’s summer dances

Lewiston teens Ann Jacobs and Duane Saxton demonstrate a few dance steps during one of the regular city recreation program outdoor dances in this photo published in the Aug. 9, 1957, Lewiston Tribuune. The dance was held at the Lewis-Clark Normal School tennis courts the evening of Aug. 8, according to the accompanying story, and drew nearly 1,000 youngsters, including teens and their younger siblings. Jacobs and Saxton, who would be LHS seniors in the fall, were the winners of a rock ‘n’ roll contest during the dance’s intermission, and were awarded records donated by a Lewiston music store. Roy Smith, the city recreation director in charge who spins the records for the dances, said they are one of the program’s most popular events. “They (teenagers) keep up with what’s popular, both here and across the nation, all right,” Smith said. “If I happen to play one they like they haven’t heard before, they drive ‘em crazy down at the music stores.”
