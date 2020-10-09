Blast from the Past / 1957: Dancing is fun for all ages

Young dancers Warren LaFollette (left) and Margie Reintjes (right) take to the dance space during one of the regular Lewiston recreation program outdoor dances in this photo published in the Aug. 9, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The two young dancers, both of Lewiston, were ages 5 and 3, respectively. The dance was held at the Lewis-Clark Normal School tennis courts the evening of Aug. 8, according to the accompanying story, and drew nearly 1,000 youngsters, including teens and their younger siblings. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Young dancers Warren LaFollette (left) and Margie Reintjes (right) take to the dance space during one of the regular Lewiston recreation program outdoor dances in this photo published in the Aug. 9, 1957, Lewiston Tribune. The two young dancers, both of Lewiston, were ages 5 and 3, respectively. The dance was held at the Lewis-Clark Normal School tennis courts the evening of Aug. 8, according to the accompanying story, and drew nearly 1,000 youngsters, including teens and their younger siblings. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you