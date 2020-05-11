Blast from the Past / 1957: A birthday party hot dog roast

A hot dog roast was one of the activities planned for Russ Zenner’s 11th birthday party as shown in this May 8, 1957, photo taken on the farmstead of his parents, Al and Kay Zenner, 9 miles southeast of Genesee. The children gathered around the fire holding their pointy sticks are (from left) Russ Zenner, Jerry Linehan, David Peterson, Dan Zenner (Russ’ brother), Harvey Woodruff, David Durbin, the late Kathy (Zenner) Tomsick (Russ’ sister), Ken Roberts and the late Jack Haxton. Russ and his wife, Kathy (who submitted this photo), live in Genesee, and Russ celebrates his 74th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
