Blast from the Past / 1956: Taking a ride in the sky

Thelma Dorion, center, and her two daughters, Linda, left, and Karen, right, enjoy a ride on the Ferris wheel in this photo taken around 1956. The ride was set up as part of annual Lewiston Roundup, which then was located in North Lewiston. Thelma Dorion celebrated her 90th birthday this month and still lives in Lewiston with her husband, Henry Dorion. Both of her daughters also still live in Lewiston, and Karen (Dorion) Elliot submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
