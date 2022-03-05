A class at Kendrick School assembled for a photo in 1956. Pictured are, front row from left: Larry Arnett, Eddie Snyder, Tom Buffington, Jack Mabbott, Larry Campbell, Dick Ostman, Mike Tarbet, David Shave; second row: Leoda Myers, Marilee Westendahl, Berniece Fraser, Patty Nelson, Carol Whyne, Mr. Cochran, Patricia Mielke, Jeanne Craig, Connie Howell, Sharon Strohm, Beverly Bowen; third row: Gary McKalister, Rayner Havens, Janice Foster, Carolyn Skaggs, Sonja Swanson, Gordon Gardner, Karen Louden, Diane King, Jerry Bateman, Gary Browning, Mike Reynolds; back row: Bill Cook, Dennis Lohman, David Johnson, Robin Magnuson, Lenard Eldridge, Ron Parks, Bruce Clemenhagen. This photo from the collection of Karen Louden was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.eaders who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1956: Students at Kendrick School assemble
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region