Blast from the Past / 1956: Royal court ‘reins’ over event
Lewiston Tribune

The royal court presiding over the 1956 Border Days celebration in Grangeville are shown in this photo published in the July 22, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The annual event concluded that day. They are, from left, Princess Jonna Wright of Whitebird, and Queen Irene Blewett and Princess Patty Daniel, both of Kooskia.

