The royal court presiding over the 1956 Border Days celebration in Grangeville are shown in this photo published in the July 22, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The annual event concluded that day. They are, from left, Princess Jonna Wright of Whitebird, and Queen Irene Blewett and Princess Patty Daniel, both of Kooskia. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1956: Royal court ‘reins’ over event
