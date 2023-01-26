Blast from the Past / 1956: Ready for retirement and hunting camp

Capt. Clarence H. Lee admires a Savage hunting rifle presented to him at a farewell retirement party at the Bollinger Hotel in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 30, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. Also pictured are Patrolman Frank Sheneman and Lt. Raymond Rainville, background, and Police Commissioner Beth Durham. Lee, a captain in the Lewiston Police Department, was a veteran of 27 years on the force, and was honored with the party on his last day on the job he had worked at since fall 1929, according to the accompanying story. "I'm going to take a rest and go hunting," Lee said about his plans for retirement. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Capt. Clarence H. Lee admires a Savage hunting rifle presented to him at a farewell retirement party at the Bollinger Hotel in Lewiston in this photo published in the Sept. 30, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. Also pictured are Patrolman Frank Sheneman and Lt. Raymond Rainville, background, and Police Commissioner Beth Durham. Lee, a captain in the Lewiston Police Department, was a veteran of 27 years on the force, and was honored with the party on his last day on the job he had worked at since fall 1929, according to the accompanying story. "I'm going to take a rest and go hunting," Lee said about his plans for retirement.