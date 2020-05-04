The sixth graders at Potlatch School assembled with their teacher, Mrs. Jean Jones, in 1956 for their class photo. The students are (back row from left) Larry French, Dick Meckel, Lloyd Martinson, Chuck Spelgatti, Bob Knott, Dennis Larson, Jack Ross, Glenn Youmans; (second row from back) Butch Mills, Jim Hayter, Janice McCleery, Judy Rose, Linda Dickinson, Shirley Harris, Dwight Gottschalk, John Howard, Terry Goodnough; (third row from back) Sharon Roberts, Pat Gale, Lois Glaze, Rona Pond, Linda Schultz, Lola Posey, Nancy Merrill; (front row) Warren Ownbey, Phillip McConnell, Larry Rogers. This photo was submitted by Shirley (Harris) Lane, who now lives in Grangeville. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1956: Potlatch School sixth graders assemble
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region