Carol Brocke of Ahsahka sat among a bower of flowers on a float in the Clearwater County Fair Parade in Orofino in this photo published in the Sept. 23, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. Brocke was queen of the fair, and riding on the royalty float in the Sept. 22 parade. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1956: Place of honor on the Orofino royalty float
