Blast from the Past / 1956: Les Olive and his ‘Jumpin’ Jalopy’

Les Olive, owner and operator of Olive’s Auto Parts in Kamiah, chauffers some passengers in his “Jumpin’ Jalopy” in Kamiah in this photo from the mid-1950s. Olive built the jalopy on the frame of a Model T with a Ford 60 V-8 engine and manual transmission. As implied by its name, the vehicle jumped around on its off-set wheels with individual brakes, according to John Hahn, of Craigmont, who submitted this photo. The car was a popular entry in parades around the region. “It would whirl ’round and ’round,” Hahn wrote, and was “a real eye-catcher” in the annual Kamiah BBQ Days celebration in September. Hahn worked for Olive at his auto parts business for three years, and reports he drove the Jumpin’ Jalopy from Kooskia to Kamiah one time, managing to put the vehicle into second gear at one point. He says the car jumped around like a “bucking horse” in second, so he quickly put it back into first gear. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
