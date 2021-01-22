Blast from the Past / 1956: Figuring out the telephone

Ted Arnzen (left) and Ed Lustig, both 7 years old, grin as they pose for the camera in this 1956 photo. The two classmates were at the Cottonwood community hall where a telephone demonstration was being held. It’s unknown whether they took up the challenge posted on the wall next to the disassembled telephone. Ed Lustig celebrates his 72nd birthday this month, according to his wife, Nancy Lustig, who submitted this photo. The couple live in Cottonwood. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
