The Asotin County Fair royalty gathered around a saddle for this photo published in the April 1, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The girls were attired in their new matching traveling garb, according to the photo caption. They are, from left, Tana Botts, princess representing Anatone High School; Arlene Tippett, princess of Asotin; Queen Kay Silver, Asotin; Marilyn Schlee, princess representing Clarkston High School; and Corinne Flynn and Susan Teague, both princesses of Asotin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1956: Fair royalty ready to reign
