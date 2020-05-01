Blast from the Past / 1956: Blustery day

After a windy spring day, Gwyn Anderson uses a pitchfork to capture debris from along a fence line at his home in the Lewiston Orchards in this photo published in the April 5, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story detailing complaints about wind-blown paper on their property by residents in the area of a “cut-and-fill” trash disposal site which had recently been opened in the Orchards. After hearing complaints from residents in the area, Nez Perce County officials said in the story that mitigation plans at the site included building a tight fence so papers can’t be blown away and installing a water line so it could be used to control dust. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
