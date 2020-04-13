David Bacharach (right) was poised to edge Billy Raschka (left) to take first place by less than a wheel’s width in this race photo published in the July 7, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was taken at the white stripe finish line of Lewiston’s city recreation program’s bicycle races held July 6 on the junior high school playground. More than 75 boys and girls particpated in the races which were divided into age groups, and held in a variety of distances, according to the accompanying story. In addition to the one-, two- and four-lap contests, there was a “ride the rail” competition where the riders “attempted to steer the bicycle 40 feet over a 3-inch-wide rail.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1956: Bike races were city’s summertime fun
