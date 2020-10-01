Blast from the Past / 1956: 4-H lambs are all in a row

The 4-H lamb fitting and showing event at the Nez Perce County Fair was serious business for the five youngsters who had worked for months to prepare their animals for the big event, as shown in this photo published in the Sept. 15, 1956, Lewiston Tribune. The 4-Hers pictured, all from Lewiston Orchards, are (from left) Laura Wilson, David Bundy, Francis Nogle, Bill Skelton and Tommy Andrews. Clyde Stranahan is the judge shown bending over to more closely examine the lamb at the end of the line. At this time, the fairgrounds still were located in north Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
