Blast from the Past / 1955: Working on the museum exhibit

Sister M. Alfreda Elsensohn fastens a Spanish flag to the wall in the St. Gertrude's Academy Museum at Cottonwood in this Len's Studio photo published in the May 8, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. The photo, and several others, accompanied a story about the institution's second annual Academy Day to be celebrated May 22. The story detailed the history of the museum from its beginnings in the attic of the old school to the new space in a room on the first floor of the new school, and listed many of the donations of artifacts acquired over the years. According to the story, "The aim in arranging the museum in its home in the new Academy is to make it an educational influence in the school and in Idaho County." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
