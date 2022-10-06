Blast from the Past / 1955: Nez Perce County installs copying machine

A new photographic copying machine is demonstrated at the Nez Perce County courthouse in this photo published in the Sept. 24, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. Glenn "Steve" Farthing, Nez Perce County auditor and recorder, seated at center, presses a button to begin recording of an official document of the new machine, which began operation at the courthouse the previous day. James D. Riggs, Kootenai County clerk and record, observes at right, and Victor Rendlar, of Portland, the factory representative, stands behind Farthing. The groundbreaking machine cost $8,500 and was expected to pay for itself in two years. Kinks were being worked out, according to an accompanying story: "Rapid processing of a sheaf of divorce complaints had to be halted after the machine got too hot." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
