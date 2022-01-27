Spectators gathered at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Lewiston to watch a parade marking the route of the Lewis & Clark Corps of Discovery in this photo published in the Oct. 8, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. This float was the entry of the Lewiston-Clarkston Chambers of Commerces and it depicted the relationship of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, according to the photo caption. The city planned the parade to commemorated the 1805 arrival of the expedition in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The building in the background housed First Security Bank, and now is the location of the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1955: Lewiston parade commemorated long journey
