Blast from the Past / 1955: Juliaetta church choir sings at Easter

Members of the Juliaetta Methodist Church adult choir assembled for this photo at the church on Easter Sunday 1955. They are, back row from left: Vera Hutcheson, Eugene Taylor and Mary Cook; middle row: Augusta Eggers, Sue Tacker, Karen Nelson and Linda Adams; front row: Montez Browning, Georgia Taylor, Maeci Nye, Cathy Cook and Mrs. Halliday.

 Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Lewiston

