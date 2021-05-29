Robert “Gabby” Williams, left, stands by while Loyd Harris, vice president of the Lewiston Broncs minor league team, makes a presentation in the middle of the third inning of a Saturday evening game at Lewiston’s Bengal Field in this photo published in the Aug. 14, 1955, Lewiston Tribune. The occasion was Gabby Williams Night and among the many gifts the player received from fans and boosters were a 180-pound pig to be cut and wrapped, two tires for his car and 15 gallons of milk. “I feel very fortunate and very lucky that I am living in this community,” Williams said in the accompany story. The Broncs won the game 5-4 in the 10th inning when the opposing pitcher for the Salem Senators balked in the winning run. At the time, Williams also was the football and baseball coach at Lewiston High School. He died in 2002. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1955: It was Gabby Williams Night for the Broncs
