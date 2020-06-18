Blast from the Past / 1955: A frozen sight on the Lochsa

Joe Hahn takes a closer look at the body of a frozen elk in this photo taken by his son, John, one day in about 1955. The father and son were up on the frozen Lochsa River a few miles above Lowell when they discovered the elk, and John took this photo of his dad holding onto an antler. The Hahns figured the elk was crossing the frozen river and fell through the ice, and the elk’s antlers kept its head above the ice after it died. John Hahn lives in Craigmont. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
