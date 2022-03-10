The Senior Triple Trio choir from Kendrick High School posed for this image in the 1954 KHS yearbook. They are, second row from left, Ann Souders, Donna Kanikkeberg, Alice Whittum, Marcella Craig, Janice Christensen, Joyce Armitage; first row, Karen Nelson (pianist), Diane Cantril, Nancy Callison, Elnora Swinney. The Triple Trio sang at the Christmas Concert, Spring Concert and Lewiston Music Festival, and practiced by themselves in their spare moments, according to the yearbook writeup. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: Triple Trio sings at Kendrick High
