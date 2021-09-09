The owners and employees in the Lewiston office of American Insurance dressed up western-style during Lewiston Roundup week in 1954. Pictured are, back row from left, Dan Emery, Verna Huff, Frank Sullivan, Virginia Hoene, Von Prideaux and Harry Christy; in front, Vi Harger, Maxine Williams and Betty (Bartlett) Gillespie. Emery, Sullivan and Christy were co-owners of the business. Gillespie, of Lewiston, submitted this photo and says the co-workers all received free tickets to one of that year’s Roundup performances because of how they embraced the rodeo theme. Gillespie says she began work at the business when she was in her late teens and stayed there for 25 years, and she did attend the rodeo that year using her free ticket. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: They’re wild about insurance and rodeo
