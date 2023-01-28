Blast from the Past / 1954: Poised to help with communications

Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
R.G. Bailey Jr. is shown operating his ham radio in the act of taking traffic off the air in his Lewiston home in this photo published in the Jan. 17, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. Bailey was a member of both the Lewiston-Clarkston Amateur Radio Club and the American Radio Relay League Communication Corps. He and other ham radio operators were featured in a Tribune story about their help in times of disaster and distress. "Club members point out that in the event of a communications emergency, all amateurs are dedicated to serve in the public interest to provide temporary communications for a stricken area until normal facilities are restored." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
