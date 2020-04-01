If these “rescuers” and “victim” look a little too happy about their situation, it’s because this isn’t really the scene of a flying mishap, but one part of a simulated air search test shown in this Jerry Storer photo published in the Oct. 11, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. The test was conducted by the 30-member Lewiston-Clarkston Wing of the Civil Air Patrol and consisted of an air search for a hypothetical “missing plane” by six pilots covering 600 square miles, according to the accompanying story by reporter Al Booze, who went along in one of the search planes. The photo shows two CAP members “rescuing” a volunteer “victim” by stretcher after the “wreck” was found from the air. Martin McKay (left) and Eugene Tarola (right), commanding officer of the wing, prepare to transfer Dorothy Kinzer, a student pilot, by stretcher into an ambulance plane. The “lost” airplane had been purposely tipped onto its nose to simulate a wreck and was found from the air nearly five miles northwest of Cloverland. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: ‘Missing’ plane tests Civil Air Patrol
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region