The Girls’ Chorus at Kendrick High School assembled for their yearbook photo in this 1954 image. They are, fourth row from left: Lorrine Clemenhagen, Imogene Denny, Marcella Craig, Janice Christensen, Marion Sobaski, Wilma J. Wilson, Lolita Roberts, Susie Warren, Sandra Tarbet, Tootsie Warren; third row: Mr. Poulos, Janice Cantril, Mary Lohman, Ruth Tarbet, Ann Souders, Jane Racicot, Joyce Armitage, Ellen Denny, Freida Bamberry, Karen Nelson, Laurel Wendt; second row: Erma Lohman, Ann White, Kay Abrams, Donna Kanikkeberg, Frances Dammarell, Lottie Wilson, Diane Cantril, Oreta Holt; first row: Elnora Swinney, Nancy Callison, Dawn Nelson, Montez Browning, Joene Sandborgh, Donna Plastino. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: Kendrick High School Girls’ Chorus
