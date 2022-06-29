Blast from the Past / 1954: Kendrick High’s junior class

The members of the 1954 Kendrick High School junior class assembled for a group photo taken by Leo's Studio outside the school. They are, front row from left: James Nelson, Ron Lohman, Monty Clemenhagen and Dick Mabbott; second row: Donna Plastino, Jorine Sandborgh, Loett Nelson, Ann White, Patsy Mooney, Dawn Nelson; third row: Mrs. Deobold, Lorraine Clemenhagen, Locita Roberts, Wilma Wilson, Jane Racicot, Imogene Denny, Fran Dammerell, Mr. McGeachy; back row: Orville Roberts, Dick Lohman, George Jones, Herman Heinricks, Norman Silflow and Don Wendt. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
