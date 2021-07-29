Sandra Peters of Kendrick keeps a close eye on Tillie, her 18-month-old Guernsey, as the cow drinks from a bucket of water in the barn at the Nez Perce County Fair grounds in this photo published in the Sept. 24, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. At the time, the fairgrounds were located in east Lewiston. It wasn’t until 1960 that the fair opened in its current location in the Lewiston Orchards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: Keeping a watchful eye on her cow
