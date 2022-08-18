Blast from the Past / 1954: Juliaetta Methodist Church’s Easter choir

The Easter choir at Juliaetta Methodist Church assembled outside the church for this photo taken in 1954. They are, back row from left, Mrs. Hallicah, Montez Browning, Alice Gruell, Karen Nelson, Ellen Denning, Mary Cook and Iva Johns. Crouching in front are Gary Browning, left, and (unknown first name) Reynolds. This photo was submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
