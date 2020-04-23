At Southwick School in 1954, a single class of students in grades 4, 5 and 6 lined up in their classroom in front of the chalkboard below the cursive alphabet for their annual photo. Winifred Kluckholm (in back) was the person in charge of teaching the 18 intermediate students. The students were: (back row from left) Lavetta Thornton, Carol Lohman, Mrs. Kluckholm, David Cowger, Carolyn Holt, Janice Freeman; (center) Alice Wright, Judy Cuddy, Caroline Lawrence, Freddie Lettenmaier, Dale McCallister, Rona Armitage; (front) Fay Cowger, Duane Babbs, Hazel Perkins, Skip Chilberg, Shirley Harris, Joanne Freeman, Lavella Thornton. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1954: Intermediate grades at Southwick School
