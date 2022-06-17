Blast from the Past: 1954 / Celebrating an unbeaten season

Members of the Lewiston High School football team gathered around their coach after the annual Lewiston-Clarkston game, in this photo published in the Nov. 12, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston squad beat Clarkston 25-18 in its final game, according to the photo caption, and the coach, Bob “Gabby” Williams, seated at center, autographed the football in celebration of his team’s unbeaten, untied season. Standing are, from left, Ellis Olson, end; Don White, assistant coach; Denny Bowling, end; Paul DuBruille, fullback; and Pat Rooney, a manager. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
