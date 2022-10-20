Blast from the Past / 1954: Candidates for Kendrick HS carnival royalty

Kendrick High School held its annual carnival, a type of fall festival, and the candidates for carnival king and queen posed for this 1954 yearbook photo. The students are, back row from left: Lyle Parks, seventh grade; Ronald Lohman, junior; Albert Clemenhagen, senior; Jim Armitage, sophomore; Darrell Brocke, freshman; front row: Sharon Lohman, seventh grade; Wanda Peters, freshman; Joyce Armitage, senior; Erma Lohman, sophomore; Paige Craig, eighth grade; Donna Plastino, junior. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Kendrick High School held its annual carnival, a type of fall festival, and the candidates for carnival king and queen posed for this 1954 yearbook photo. The students are, back row from left: Lyle Parks, seventh grade; Ronald Lohman, junior; Albert Clemenhagen, senior; Jim Armitage, sophomore; Darrell Brocke, freshman; front row: Sharon Lohman, seventh grade; Wanda Peters, freshman; Joyce Armitage, senior; Erma Lohman, sophomore; Paige Craig, eighth grade; Donna Plastino, junior.